Dust devil caught on video at beach in Sea Isle City, NJ

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Video captured the moment a dust devil hit the beach in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Friday.

Beachgoers were forced to hang onto umbrellas and towels to keep them from flying away.

According to AccuWeather, quick-hitting dust devils can happen when the air warms greater in one spot than another. The hot air rises quickly, and under the right conditions, you can get the air to spin.

No one was injured in the incident.