Eagles Autism Foundation brings inclusive activities to Super Bowl Experience

The Eagles Autism Foundation and Kulture City are helping hundreds of neurodiverse fans enjoy the Super Bowl Experience.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eagles Autism Foundation Ambassador Max Hershman knows what it's like to get overwhelmed at a football game.

Luckily, the foundation makes sure fans like him can enjoy games not just in South Philly, but even at big events like the Super Bowl.

The Eagles Autism Foundation will be activating All-Abilities clinics for football and cheer during the Super Bowl Experience leading up to the big game.

The nonprofit organization, Kulture City, will be providing sensory activity bags to fans who need them. Inside each bag, there are headphones, fidget toys, and emotion cue cards.

In the video above, Hershman visits the Sensory Room at Lincoln Financial Field to demonstrate the usefulness of some of these items.

He's joined by Kirsten Saraceni, Director Of Scientific Programs & Inclusion Initiatives, and Ryan Hammond, the Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

To learn more about The Eagles Autism Foundation, visit their website.

