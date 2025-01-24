Philly 2nd-grade class keeps track of Saquon Barkley's rushing yards in math class

It's an Eagles-themed lesson when Miss Amber Kiley and her students use Saquon Barkley's rushing yards to learn about math.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 2nd-grade teacher Amber Kiley and her students have looked to Saquon Barkley as inspiration for lessons about addition, subtraction, and life in general.

The Eagles star has had an unforgettable season with more than 2,000 rushing yards. Each week after a game, Kiley's class practices addition by adding to his total.

The feat has allowed students to learn lessons about place values up to the thousands.

After today's lesson, the students at MaST Community Charter School II enjoyed a pep rally led by Eagles Cheerleader and 1st-grade teacher, Cassie Boone.

They are hoping for a big win on Sunday's NFC Championship game to extend their Eagles education lessons.

Watch the video above to see how they are learning more than just math in the classroom.

