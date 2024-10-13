Jalen Hurts throws 2 TD passes as the Eagles hold off the Browns 20-16

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 45-yard toss to DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter, and the ragged Philadelphia Eagles held off the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday.

Hurts also threw a 22-yard TD to A.J. Brown, who returned along with Smith after both wide receivers missed time with injuries. The Eagles can't afford to lose either for any more lengthy stretches if they want to make a deep postseason run.

Coming off a bye, the already maddening Eagles (3-2) had to tough one out against the Browns (1-5) in front of a mostly listless crowd. Before Smith's TD, Eagles fans only showed some fire when they chanted for coach Nick Sirianni to get fired.

Trailing 20-13, the Browns moved into Eagles territory late in the game, only to settle for Dustin Hopkins' 31-yard field goal. Deshaun Watson was pushed out of bounds at the 2-yard line on a scramble, and he threw incomplete on third down.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles took over with 3:54 remaining and didn't let Cleveland get the ball back, with Hurts finding Brown for a 40-yard gain to put the game away.

Sirianni promised changes coming out of the bye week and he delivered -- the fourth-year coach shaved his head.

On the field, it was mostly the same old Eagles, who turned running back Saquon Barkley into a bystander, couldn't get Hurts to consistently connect with his star receivers, and had shoddy execution -- notable on special teams.

The saving grace? They played the Browns.

Watson's dismal play did not nothing to quiet the calls that the team's $230 million quarterback should be benched. He finished 16 of 23 for 168 yards, and the Browns failed to score an offensive touchdown - they still haven't scored 20 points in a game this season.

Cleveland got its only touchdown on a blocked field goal by All-Pro Myles Garrett that Rodney McLeod Jr. scooped and returned untouched to the end zone. Watson was sacked three times and threw for just 49 yards in the first half.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who decided last week he'll hang on to play-calling duties, has been steadfast in his commitment to Watson, who is in the third season of a fully guaranteed, five-year contract.

Brown had six catches for 116 yards and the score after he missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Smith had three catches for 64 yards after he sat out a game with a concussion.

Jake Elliot kicked a 44-yarder in the third quarter for the Eagles and Hopkins hit a 49-yarder in the fourth that made it 13-13.

After a scoreless first quarter for the fifth game this season, Elliott broke through with a 49-yarder. The Eagles found a rare offensive spark on their second drive of the quarter: Hurts to Grant Calcaterra for 34 yards, Hurts to Brown for 16 yards, and Hurts to Brown for a 22-yard strike that made it 10-0.

Hopkins kicked a 43-yarder for a Browns, making it 10-3.

The Eagles seemed poised to nurse a small lead headed into halftime when Elliott lined up for a 57-yard attempt. Garrett got his hand on the ball when he jumped over Tyler Steen - a nice effort for a 6-foot-4, 272-pounder - for the block. Former Eagles safety McLeod scooped the loose ball and ran 50 yards for the score, topped with a somersault into the end zone, to tie it 10-all with 14 seconds left in the half.

Eagles fans, fed up with Sirianni since last season's late collapse, booed the team off the field. The real angry ones started a "Fire Nick!" chant, while those at home mused on social media if a coach could get fired at halftime.

Injuries

Browns: C Nick Harris was carted off the field with an ankle injury on the opening drive. Third-stringer Michael Dunn replaced Harris. RB Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury. Harris only got the start because starter Ethan Pocic was inactive with a knee injury. Pocic was out along with safeties Grant Delpit (concussion) and Ronnie Hickman (ankle).

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert suffered a hamstring injury. CB Darius Slay left with a knee injury. OT Jordan Mailata left in the fourth, also with a hamstring injury.

Up next

Browns: Host Cincinnati next Sunday.

Eagles: At the New York Giants next Sunday.

Jason Kelce enjoys meat and greet at pregame party

Jason Kelce promised he would be an honest food critic before he chomped on a hog wing - essentially a pork shank coated in a dry rub, dipped in barbecue sauce - as Eagles fans swarmed the grill to catch a glimpse of the pied piper of pregame parties.

Kelce weaved through a throng of Eagles fans from one parking lot spot to the next, chugging beers, stopping for selfies, high-fiving squealing kids, before the retired Philadelphia Eagles center made a pit stop outside Danny McCormick's RV.

Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce greets fans at an impromptu appearance at a pregame for Eagles game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)

Among a smorgasbord of delectable chow, Kelce went hard on the hog.

"What's the best way to attack this," Kelce asked, holding a shank slightly smaller than a Thanksgiving turkey leg.

One Eagles fan yelled, "you've got to tear that thing apart!"

Kelce - biding time in retirement as a podcaster and pitchman - bit the meat right off the bone.

"Wow! Did you invent this?" Kelce said. "I've never heard of it. But this is great."

Kelce was tailed Sunday ahead of the Eagles' game against Cleveland by a camera crew and a buddy handing out beers from the company he co-owns with his brother, Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce led fans in singing the Eagles fight song, "Fly, Eagles, Fly" and chants of "No one likes us, we don't care," popularized by Kelce in Philadelphia's 2017 Super Bowl championship season.

Kelce, who turns 37 next month, retired in March after a 13-year career spent entirely with Philadelphia. He was one of the great centers and personalities of his era, and played a key role in the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship.

McCormick, of Washington Township, New Jersey, is part of a generation of Eagles' season-ticket holders that goes back to 1940.

Kelce left McCormick with a collectible a bit more rare than an autograph or picture - how about a discarded pork shank bone?

"I'm going to save this and it's going to be in my motorhome in a frame," he said.