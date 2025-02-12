Eagles fan needs 15 stitches after being bitten by dog during Super Bowl celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware County woman is recovering after she was bitten by a dog in the middle of the Eagles Super Bowl celebrations.

Madison Richards, 24, says she was on South Broad Street with her friends after the Eagles won the Super Bowl when she was bit by a dog on her face. The incident required her to get more than a dozen stitches.

"I didn't realize something was wrong until my friends started screaming," said Richards, who then says she felt the blood on her face.

"I was just like, 'Is my jersey OK?'" She said of her new Saquon Barkley jersey she had been wearing.

She says it happened on Broad Street in South Philadelphia after the Super Bowl. She and her friends had been out celebrating with the crowds. Around midnight, they were walking home when she said her friends asked a couple to pet their dog.

"They all pet the dog like on the head and I just kind of, I was standing in front of it, was like, 'What jersey is that?' And it just jumped in my face," she said.

She says her boyfriend carried her to the fire station on Broad and Bainbridge streets. Medics bandaged her up and an ambulance took her to Jefferson Hospital.

Richards got 15 stitches and rabies shots. She says that's out of precaution because she can't find the dog's owners.

"There was lots of activity, they were loud, there were fireworks going off," said her dad, William. "The smarts would be let's not bring the dog to the parade, to the celebration.

"If you can come forward, that would be great and just let me know," said Richards, speaking about the animal's vaccination status.

She made a police report and Central Detectives are investigating. It will be a painful healing process for Richards, but she says she's still celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

"I'll be there on Friday. I'm making sure of it. This is not gonna stop me. I'm not missing that," she said.