Eagles fans break records for Super Bowl champion sales in first 24-hours

Fans waited patiently to get into the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday morning after the Eagles beat the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX the night before.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans set a record for Super Bowl champion sales in the first 24 hours after a title clinch, according to Fanatics, the official e-commerce partner of the NFL.

Fanatics say the Birds are also the company's best-selling champion across all sports for the first 24 hours post-Championship clinch. The previous best was set in 2024 when the Dodgers won the World Series.

Fans rushed to get their hands on new gear minutes after the dominating victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

"Fanatics saw immediate demand from fans shopping online following the win, setting a new company record for orders per minute six different times in the first hour after the game," the company added.

Eagles fans are on pace to break the overall record for Super Bowl champion sales. That record was last set in 2018 when Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Top-selling products

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Hat

Saquon Barkley Midnight Green Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Game Player Jersey

Men's Nike Anthracite Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Champions Locker Room Hoodie

Jalen Hurts Midnight Green Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Game Player Jersey

Top-selling players

Saquon Barkley

Jalen Hurts

Cooper DeJean

DeVonta Smith