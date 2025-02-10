When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade? Team drops hint on social media

Philadelphia Eagles fans crowded Broad Street in the area around City Hall on Sunday night after the Birds beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night to win Super Bowl LIX.

So now the question is: when will we have a parade?

There has been no official word on a date or time for the 2025 parade, though the team dropped a hint on social media in the hours after the game in a post that has since been deleted.

"See ya Friday," read a post on X. There was no immediate word as to why the post was deleted.

Pictured: A screengrab of a now-deleted post from the Eagles account on X (formerly Twitter).

Is that when we'll see the team carrying the Lombardi Trophy down Broad Street?

As soon as we get official word we'll let you know!

Previous Eagles Super Bowl parade was in 2018

The last time we had a Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia was in 2018 after Nick Foles led the team to victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The parade began at the Eagles' stadium complex in South Philadelphia and slowly made its way up Broad Street in Center City past cheering fans standing 20 deep in spots.

It ended with a celebration on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, famously featuring Jason Kelce's impassioned speech.