Eagles fans return lost wallet to Commanders fan after NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amid the crowds at the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia, one woman happened to drop her ID and bank card.

She thought they were gone for good, but little did she know the right people picked them up.

"In the midst of all the chants, the bumping, I look over to my right and there's just an ID and a credit card. My dad takes his glove off then he swoops it up. We get to the bottom and have the ID trying to find the person. But in a crowd of 70,000 plus people that's not easy," explained father and son, Bill and Braden Wetzler of Newtown.

The ID and bank card happened to belong to Sarah Alexander. She lives in North Carolina but was up for the Eagles and Commanders game with her dad and sister.

"I hadn't realized I lost my ID and bank card until we got back to the hotel. I just look and go, 'Oh my gosh my cards gone,'" explained Alexander.

Before flying back home to North Carolina she called to cancel her card, but still had some reservations.

Little did she know, a few days later she'd receive a letter in the mail.

"We happened to be the right people at the right time. We came home Monday, slapped a stamp on it and sent it off," noted Bill.

Alexander said she was beyond shocked.

"This is how people should be in the world. He probably was Eagles fan and I was Commanders, but it doesn't matter, there's still good people," Alexander said.

She's not wrong, despite the competition they stand by doing the right thing.

"I would still send it back even though she's a Commanders fan. After the beating they took, it's somewhat of a win," laughed Braden and Bill.

Alexander said she's in the process of sending a thank you note with a little gift to Braden and Bill.

"I just want to say thank you so much Braden for finding my card and Mr. Bill getting it back to me. I appreciate it," said Alexander.