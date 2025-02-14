Eagles GM Howie Roseman apparently hit in the head with beer can during Super Bowl parade

'I bleed for this city!' Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said to the crowd during the celebration for the Birds' victory in Super Bowl LIX.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was seen with a half-circle-shaped wound on his forehead during the Super Bowl celebration on Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro shed some light on what happened: the Eagles executive was apparently hit in the head with a beer can during the parade.

"Philly, you put on a hell of a parade today. Everything was perfect," Shapiro said. "Except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely. You fired it too hard! Just ask Howie Roseman."

Eagles executive VP and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Roseman himself seemed to make a reference to his injury.

"I bleed for this city!" he yelled during the celebration at the Art Museum.

He said fans should be ready for another exciting season.

"We're two-time world champs and we're coming back strong!" Roseman said. "Go Birds!"

For all the updates and coverage from the Eagles Championship Parade in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE.