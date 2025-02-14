Eagles GM Howie Roseman apparently hit in the head with beer can during Super Bowl parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was seen with a half-circle-shaped wound on his forehead during the Super Bowl celebration on Friday.
Gov. Josh Shapiro shed some light on what happened: the Eagles executive was apparently hit in the head with a beer can during the parade.
"Philly, you put on a hell of a parade today. Everything was perfect," Shapiro said. "Except for some of y'all who didn't know how to toss a beer nicely. You fired it too hard! Just ask Howie Roseman."
Roseman himself seemed to make a reference to his injury.
"I bleed for this city!" he yelled during the celebration at the Art Museum.
He said fans should be ready for another exciting season.
"We're two-time world champs and we're coming back strong!" Roseman said. "Go Birds!"
