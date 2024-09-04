Eagles LB Devin White (ankle) not traveling to Brazil, ruled out

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Devin White has been ruled out of Friday's season opener against the Packers with an ankle injury and will not be making the trip with the team to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

White was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report before being declared out Wednesday.

Philadelphia Eagles' Devin White walks to the field before a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The 26-year-old White signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles in free agency this offseason. He spent much of the summer working with the first-team defense, often paired with Zack Baun as the starting duo at the beginning of practice.

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio frequently rotated players in, however, including former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Dean, who impressed in the latter stages of camp, is likely to get the starting nod against Green Bay with White sidelined.

White played his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, where he made the NFL's All-Rookie team and received a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.