Eagles legend Brandon Graham tackles football, life in new children's book

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles legend Brandon Graham has taught us all the ABCs of football, and now he's teaching a new kind of ABCs with his new children's book.

It's called "BG's ABCs: Tackling Football and Life."

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli sat down with the two-time Eagles Super Bowl champion who has now added author to his resume.

Graham just hung up his cleats a few months ago, and now he's sharing everything he learned about being a leader.

His colorful, inspirational book is packed with solid life advice for kids and grown-ups, too.

"I knew it was going to inspire somebody," Graham says. "That's all I really wanted. That's my personality, trying to serve and help people. I just want to be able to help the kids."

Just a few months ago, Graham retired after 15 seasons with the Eagles.

In his book, he's sharing everything he learned about hard work and teamwork.

"I want these kids to be inspired just by my journey and what these words mean to me," Graham says.

Each and every "ABC" means something special to Graham. From "A is for Attitude," down to "U is for Underdog" and "V is for Victory."

"My favorite page is 'L is for Leader' because I always try to lead by example," he says. "People are always watching, and you have to give them something to look up to. That's how I live my life."

The former defensive end teamed up with sports journalist Lesley Van Arsdall.

"I've covered a lot of athletes over the years and Brandon is my absolute favorite of all time," says Van Arsdall.

"When he was drafted, he just came in with this positive energy and megawatt smile that lights up a room. He's such a talented athlete, but he's also such an amazing person off the field," she added.

Graham also says he did this for his own kids, so they could see him try something new.