A.J. Brown leads off his Eagles victory parade speech with nod to Rocky

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A.J. Brown led off his speech with a nod to Rocky.

"Adrian!" he yelled outside on the steps where the movie was made famous.

FULL SPEECH: AJ Brown thanks fans during Super Bowl victory parade

"We couldn't do it without you guys. We just want to tell you, man, we love you, and we support y'all. We thank y'all so much," the Eagles wide receiver said.

He then shared a message to his doubters.

"I got one more thing. They said I was a diva. I said all I care about was stats. If you're going to get all those things wrong about me, but there's one thing you can get right: I'm an 'expletive' champion."

