Pennsylvania governor: 'You hear that Dallas? The Eagles are America's team'

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 14, 2025 11:41PM
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has a message for Cowboys fans during Super Bowl Parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro had a message for Cowboys fans during Super Bowl Parade.

Shapiro spoke about being an Eagles fan and how everyone likes to root against the city.

He noted how everyone -- even across the country -- came together during this Super Bowl run.

"But something I noticed is that all of a sudden people were coming together to cheer on our Philadelphia Eagles, not just here in Philly, but all across America. It would seem, Jeffrey (Lurie), that the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's team. You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team," Shapiro said to a crowd of cheers.

