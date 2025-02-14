Pennsylvania governor: 'You hear that Dallas? The Eagles are America's team'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro had a message for Cowboys fans during Super Bowl Parade.

Shapiro spoke about being an Eagles fan and how everyone likes to root against the city.

He noted how everyone -- even across the country -- came together during this Super Bowl run.

"But something I noticed is that all of a sudden people were coming together to cheer on our Philadelphia Eagles, not just here in Philly, but all across America. It would seem, Jeffrey (Lurie), that the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's team. You hear that, Dallas? The Eagles are America's team," Shapiro said to a crowd of cheers.

