Here's why this is Jalen Hurts' first trip to the Rocky steps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a roar of MVP chants as QB Jalen Hurts took the podium outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"Philly Philly. On behalf of my teammates and myself, we want to thank you. Thank you for all of your support this year. All the passion, every round of it," he told the crowd.

The star QB revealed this was his first time standing at the foot of the iconic Rocky steps.

"I told myself that when I got drafted that I wouldn't come to the Rocky steps until I won the championship. And now we're here," he said.

Hurts thanked several members of his team before ending his speech with this: "The next pursuit begins. Go Birds."

