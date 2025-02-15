Landon Dickerson to fans: 'We brought home that Lombardi baby'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles guard Landon Dickerson delivered an impassioned speech to fans during Friday's Super Bowl victory celebration.

"Without you guys, every fan here, every fan in Delco, Montgomery County, Chester County, across PA, Jersey, and across this country, this wouldn't have been possible," he said. "I can't tell you how much we appreciate you guys. Every game, every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, it doesn't matter. I don't think I played an away game my entire career."

Dickerson discussed the feeling of falling short during the 2023 Super Bowl against the Chiefs compared to the way he's feeling now.

"After 2022, feeling that loss, I didn't ever want to feel that 'expletive' again. It's a terrible feeling. But you know what? We don't got to feel it today, baby," he said as the crowd roared.

