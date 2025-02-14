Saquon Barkley delivers speech with New Orleans terror attack survivor

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley delivered his Super Bowl parade speech alongside New Orleans terror attack survivor and Montgomery County native Ryan Quigley.

Quigley, a big Eagles fan, was with his friend, Tiger Bech, when a man drove into a crowd of people on New Year's Eve.

FULL SPEECH: Saquon Barkley delivers remarks with New Orleans terror attack survivor Ryan Quigley

Bech died in the incident and Quigley suffered several broken bones.

Barkley spoke about the resiliency of Philadelphians.

"One thing I've learned from being here for a short period of time is that you guys are tough, you guys are resilient, and you guys know how 'expletive' fight," Barkley said. "No one I know better than that more than my boy Ryan (Quigley)."

Quigley then took the mic.

"This city overcomes everything. Say with me, E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles," he belted out.

