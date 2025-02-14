Eagles fans travel from as far as England for Super Bowl Championship parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With only days to book, pack and travel, die-hard Eagles fans arrived at the Philadelphia International Airport for the Super Bowl parade.

"It was awesome coming here and seeing all the people in green," said Nicholas Koshuta from Flagstaff, Arizona.

About one million people are expected to flock to the city to honor the champions.

A father and son planned their trip to Philadelphia while they watched the Eagles beat the Chiefs near their hometown in Leeds, England.

"Great to be back -- such a long time since I was here," said Ian Roberts. "This is a promise I made when I left in 1998, 'If they ever won the big one, I would be back for the parade'. So here we are."

This couple flew across the country from Oakland, California.

Terrel Ross celebrated in 2018, and now he's back for more.

"What I love was being with my family and just partying, having a good time," said Ross. "Seeing Philly go crazy, the energy is amazing."

One family who arrived from Flagstaff, Arizona, said they would not miss the special experience this time around.

"It's been a long time coming," said Koshuta. "Winning is back in Philly."

The bird gang is ready to congratulate the star athletes as they shine brighter than the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm excited to celebrate with the team and all the fans," said Luke Koshuta.

"It's just surreal," said Will Roberts from Leeds, England. "Seeing the players in real life - it's a dream come true really."

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many dedicated fans who are always willing to go the distance to support their team.

"Just being a part of a million people doing the same thing, we never witnessed it before. I'm really excited," said Ian.

"It is a bit cheesy to say, but it is brotherly love," said Will.

Many fans said unfortunately they have to fly back home before Monday, but the pricey, quick trip is worth every penny.