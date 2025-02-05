Super Bowl 2025: Philadelphia-area businesses ready to help with last-minute party ideas

The clock is ticking.

The Super Bowl is just a few days away. For anyone planning a party, you know it's time to stock up and get ready.

AtBucks-Mont Party Rental in New Britain, they're stocked with all the essentials.

"We have Super Bowl plates, napkins that match, small Eagles plates and larger ones, cups. We also have tents, tables, and chairs," explained Jodi and David Fermier, owners of

Bucks-Mont Party Rental.

Whether you're hosting a few guests or need to maximize your space for a larger party, they are still taking orders.

"Customers are asking for tents to go in their backyard to fill everybody in. Not everyone can fit in the house. We also heat them, so it's just like your living room, really an extension of the house," David explained.

From party supplies to rentals and even balloons, there's still some time left to add some flare to your festivities for the big game.

"Lots of helium, all Eagles theme. Not doing Chiefs but I do have Super Bowl balloons, garlands that people can pick up and easily hang," explained Victoria Dzierza, the owner ofBalloons by Victoria.

She is ready to spice up your party with all things balloons.

"I feel it's not a party if you don't have balloon decor. I knew I could incorporate the beads and the colors," noted Dzierza.

Of course, she also had to add some Philly flavor.

"(Mayor Cherelle Parker's) little misspelling, Inner Excellence book, and, 'in the name of the father the Saquon and the Holy Ghost,' from Olivia Herman on TikTok. I love her, the Philly mom," explained Dzierza.

It's times like this when small businesses can come together and really have some fun.

"I really love what it does for the local businesses. It's a great way to highlight bakeries, people that make the shirts and gear, pep rallies and how it brings us all together," said Dzierza.

Bucks-Mont Party Rental requires orders to be picked up by Saturday. They will be closed for the Super Bowl.

Balloons by Victoria has pick-up times available Friday, Saturday, and early Sunday if needed.

