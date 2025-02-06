Eagles superfan bringing friend's ashes to Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- Eagles superfan Jamie Pagliei, who is known as the Philly Sports guy, is honoring his friend who died from lung cancer.

Craig Taulman died in September, but he's still attended pretty much every Birds' game -- home and away -- this season.

Pagliei carried his 45-year-old friend's ashes with him in a small green urn given to him by the family to every game.

And that includes Super Bowl 59.

Christie Ileto catches up with Pagliei ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Get the latest Super Bowl 59 coverage here.