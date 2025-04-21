Eagles WR A.J. Brown says car recovered after it was stolen

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said on social media that his car has been recovered after it was stolen early Monday morning.

"I'm out here grinding for the Philadelphia Eagles, and I've got to look for my car. But see, we've already got the whip. I told you to just turn the car back in, and now you've got to deal with the consequences, man," Brown said in a video posted to social media.

"I'll tell y'all a funny joke. This morning, when I was talking to the police, my little son comes up and goes 'Dada, Paw Patrol!' I said, 'Everybody's got jokes this morning.' Now the joke's on you," he added."

There was no immediate word as to where the car was found.

Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl LIX champion, had earlier posted a plea on social media after his vehicle disappeared.

"Dear Philly, to whoever stole my car last night, I'll make a deal with you. Bring back my car and I won't press charges, or when I find you today, it's going to be what it's going to be. Take it or leave it my guy," Brown said.

Brown, in a nod to his son, has since changed his profile picture on his X and Instagram accounts to Chase from the "Paw Patrol" animated television show.

Brown did not specify the make of the car that was stolen.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.