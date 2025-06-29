2 injured after multiple homes collapse in Nicetown

Two women who lived in one of the adjacent homes were injured when the collapse happened.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning fire and explosion in Philadelphia's Nicetown section left three homes destroyed and two people injured.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of West Bristol Street around 4:50 a.m. after reports of an explosion. When crews arrived on scene, they found that three homes had collapsed.

Officials say two women who lived in one of the adjacent homes were injured when the collapse happened. One is reported to be in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal remains on scene working to determine how it happened.

Authorities have not released further details on the identities of those injured or whether anyone is unaccounted for at this time.

