Early voting starts in New Jersey ahead of Primary Day

Starting Tuesday, New Jersey residents can begin voting in the primary election, which includes the race for governor.

Governor Murphy is leaving office in January, after eight years, and his seat is open.

There are 11 candidates -- six Democrats and five Republicans -- running to replace him.

If you want a mail-in ballot, June 3 is the deadline to request one.

The early in-person voting period runs through Sunday, June 8.

New Jersey's Primary Day is Tuesday, June 10.