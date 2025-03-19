Shots fired after failed robbery at smoke shop in Delaware County

East LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- East Lansdowne police are looking for a man who opened fire on a business after a failed robbery.

It happened at the smoke shop in the 700 block of Baltimore Pike just after midnight Sunday as the store was closing, according to owner Mohamed Kassim.

No one was hurt, but the suspect remains at large.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the store but he was denied the money. Soon after, video shows the suspect opening fire on the business while outside.

Police said two bullets pierced the front window and a door inside.

On Tuesday, the employee who was there at the time was still shaken up by the experience. He said just before the shooting, he had denied the man's attempt at robbing the business.

A surveillance photo released by police shows the man almost completely covered from head to toe, but they hope someone in the public can help them make an identification.

Kassim said his employee recognized the intruder, mentioning he often visited with his dog.

The smoke shop employee tells Action News they narrowly escaped being shot and were ultimately unharmed.

Patrons of a nearby bar are also relieved.

"I came out and the guy was gone. The cops were out here. They had everything taped off. We all took shots, I was relieved to know that nobody was hurt," said one woman.

The bar's owner told Action News she is not afraid but hopes the man is caught soon.

"If he could do that to them, I'm the neighbor, he probably could do it to me too," said Vera Carney.

Anyone with further information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call East Lansdowne Police.