10 people charged in connection to Eid al-Fitr shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A total of 10 people have now been charged in connection with a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event last year in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say two groups opened fire in the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue on April 10, 2024.

A crowd of approximately 1,000 people were there, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

On Monday, the District Attorney's Office announced five additional arrests in their investigation.

Officials say they traced one of the guns used in the shooting to an illegal drug manufacturing operation in Delaware County.

The DA's office says their investigation is still ongoing.