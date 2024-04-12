Local Muslim leaders condemn violence after shooting at Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people, including four juveniles, are now charged in connection to a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia earlier this week that left three people injured and hundreds running for their lives.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, has now been charged with evading arrest and several weapons offenses.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks

Two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy are all facing the same charges.

New surveillance video shows the panic that ensued when gunfire erupted at the religious event on Wednesday. It happened as an estimated 1,000 people gathered at a park to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said two groups inside the park exchanged gunfire, and some 30 shots were fired.

On Friday, leaders at Philadelphia Masjid came out to make a strong statement against the violence.

"April 10 will always always be remembered as a day of a miracle because it's a miracle today we still have our loved ones with us," aid Saifullah Muhammad, Philadelphia Masjid.

Outreach leaders say they are fed up with the violence in Philadelphia.

"We failed our youngins and we are still out here failing them now," said Taleah Taylor, the president of City of Dreams Coalition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video that shows people fleeing moments after more than 30 shots were fired near 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the hand and 22-year-old Nhashon "Tawfiq" Richards was shot in the stomach.

"It's just disheartening that -- for what? Whatever it was, it was over nothing," said Kaz Sedden, of Wynnefield.

Another video posted to social media shows people taking shelter at Vernice Sloan's home.

"All the girls that had babies I let them in," Sloan said.

Sloan's 15-year-old granddaughter, Aniyah, was among the 1,000 or so revelers running for cover.

Police are using the videos in their investigation.

Police say amid the gunfire, one of the officers engaged an armed 15 year old suspect, shooting the teen in the shoulder and leg. Sources tell Action News the teen had a rifle but it's unclear if the weapon was fired.

"As a whole, we all gotta do better. No matter what. We all gotta do better," said Karl Smith, of Wynnefield.

A total of five weapons were recovered at the scene.

Chopper 6 overhead after gunfire erupts at Eid al-Fitr event in Parkside on April 10, 2024.

The discharging officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The shooting incident is under investigation. Local law enforcement are collaborating with federal partners, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI.