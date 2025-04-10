More drivers embracing EV and hybrid plug-in vehicle technology | Driving into the Future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We continue our Driving into the Future series with data surrounding electric vehicles.

The Action News data team took a deep dive into the numbers to learn where people are embracing the emerging technology in our viewing area.

Roughly 20% of all new vehicle purchases are electric vehicles or hybrids, and many experts say that figure is expected to grow.

When it comes to EVs, think of the computer boom in the 80s. Now, many people seemingly can't function without their mobile devices.

"You can question the technology, that's fine. But at the same time, you have to be aware that it's happening whether you want it or not," said Dan Reed with the Community College of Philadelphia.

Tracking PennDOT figures in 2024, Montgomery County led the way with more than 17,000 registered EV or plug-in hybrid vehicles. That was followed by Philadelphia with roughly 13,500 and Bucks County with nearly 12,000 vehicles.

In South Jersey, Mercer, Camden, and Burlington county vehicle owners are leading the way in our area.

And for consumers, vehicle options are growing exponentially.

"It's a big deal when the top three selling vehicles bar none, not just pickups, but top three selling vehicles have electric variants," said automotive expert Nick Kurczewski.

We caught up with Delvin Doe as he was charging his Tesla last week. He made the switch to EV just that day.

"I just had different tests of rentals and I liked it. So ever since I rented one, I fell in love with them," said Doe.

John Michael Oleksa made the move late last year and doesn't regret it.

"But I can't recommend it enough. If people have a garage or off-street parking that can connect, there's no downsides, in my opinion. I think there's a fear of going full electric," said Oleksa.