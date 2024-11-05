Electric scooter rider dies after being struck by school bus in Olney: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving a school bus left one person dead in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood on Tuesday.

It happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. near West Nedro Avenue and North 2nd Street.

According to police, a school bus struck an electric scooter. The scooter's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash. Authorities did not release the victim's identity.

Police have also not said whether any students or passengers were on board the bus during the crash.

Officers are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.