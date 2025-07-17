'It's a cover up': Musk floods X with posts attacking Trump over Epstein

Facing uproar among his MAGA base over the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump is trying to deflect blame to others.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who earlier this month feuded online with President Donald Trump after stepping down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has been flooding his social media feed with criticism of Trump and his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Using his X platform, Musk has been on a posting spree since Wednesday, posting or reposting criticisms of Trump's handling of the Epstein files more than 35 times.

He's even used his AI chatbot Grok -- which just clinched a $200 million deal with the Trump administration -- to address the issue.

The administration angered many of Trump's supporters when it announced last week that it would not release any additional files on Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail by suicide in 2019, after earlier promising to do so.

Musk's avalanche of attacks comes just weeks after he posted -- but later deleted -- a claim that Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files, and that that was why more documents weren't being released.

At the time he said the post "went too far." Now, however, he's returned to attacking the president.

In one post, Musk called the Trump administration's actions "a cover up (obviously)" and claimed in another that "so many powerful people want that list suppressed."

In response to Trump calling the matter the "Epstein Hoax," Musk mockingly wrote, "Wow, amazing that Epstein 'killed himself' and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax," referring to former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell who is serving a 20-year prison term for aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.

Musk also took a shot at how Trump has handled past issues, listing, "1. Admit nothing; 2. Deny everything; 3. Make counterclaims" -- before adding, "But it won't work this time."

He also reposted a photo of the binders that Attorney General passed out to MAGA influencers at the White House in February that were labeled "Epstein files: Phase 1."

"Where is 'Phase 2'? Musk asked.

Addressing X's AI chatbot, Grok, Musk asked, "Would that mean the government right now -- as we speak -- knows the names & ages of all those who traveled on Epstein's plane?"

"Yes, the DOJ and FAA hold extensive passenger manifests and flight logs from Epstein's jets," Grok replied.

Though Musk slammed Trump's handling of the Epstein files, his attacks themselves were riddled with false assumptions, including conspiracy theories about the existence of an Epstein "client list," which is unsupported by evidence.

Responding to criticism from Musk earlier this month, Trump posted to his own social media platform, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."

Musk, the top donor in the 2024 election who helped boost Trump's path to victory, led the administration's effort to slash the federal government before stepping down from the post in May.

A White House spokesperson, when asked for comment, directed ABC News to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's comments during Thursday's press briefing. Asked if Trump has been in contact with any of the social media influencers who have challenged his handling of the Epstein files, Leavitt said, "The president and this team are always in contact with the president's supporters, with voices of many kinds on both sides of the aisle."

"But, ultimately, he has led this country not just over the past six months to historic success, but also through his first four years as president ... and as I always say, the American people should trust in President Trump," Leavitt said.

