8 injured after Delta plane crashes, flips, catches fire at Toronto airport: officials | LIVE

TORONTO -- There were several injuries after a Delta Air Lines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Canada Monday, local police said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada around 2:45 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement.

The CRJ-900 departed Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, the FAA said.

"Toronto Pearson (airport) is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," a post on X from the airport said just before 3 p.m. ET.

Eight people were injured, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

One person was in critical condition, and the rest suffered moderate to mild injuries, officials said.

Video of the scene showed a Delta plane upside-down.

Paramedics are still at the scene, working on taking people to the hospital, officials said.

Sources said about 3:40 p.m. ET all 80 people had evacuated from the plane.

What caused the plane to flip and catch fire was not immediately clear but the investigation is already underway, the sources said.

At this point, there do not appear to be any fatalities, said Peel Regional Police, whose jurisdiction includes Pearson Airport.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates, the FAA said.

A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for the Toronto area on Monday, with more snow on the way, Environment Canada told Storyful.

Environment Canada said lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron were expected to continue into Monday night, bringing additional snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm (2 to 4 inches) and winds gusting up to 60 km/h (37 mph).

This is a developing story; check back for details.