EPA reaches $4.2 million settlement over Philadelphia refinery explosion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has reached a $4.2 million-dollar settlement with Philadelphia Energy Solutions over a fire and explosion that rocked its refinery in Southwest Philadelphia back in 2019.
That's the largest ever penalty imposed by the agency for a single incident.
The EPA found that Philadelphia Energy Solutions failed to identify hazards posed by a corroded pipe.
The explosion caused $750 million in damage, shutting down the refinery and eliminating more than a thousand jobs.
Five people suffered minor injuries.