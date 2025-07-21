Roughly 800 gallons of gasoline spill after potential equipment malfunction at Wawa in Wildwood, NJ

There was a massive fuel spill at a Wawa in Wildwood on Sunday due to a potential equipment malfunction.

There was a massive fuel spill at a Wawa in Wildwood on Sunday due to a potential equipment malfunction.

There was a massive fuel spill at a Wawa in Wildwood on Sunday due to a potential equipment malfunction.

There was a massive fuel spill at a Wawa in Wildwood on Sunday due to a potential equipment malfunction.

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- There was a massive fuel spill at a Wawa in Wildwood on Sunday.

The spill happened around 4:40 p.m. at the Wildwood Rio Grande Avenue location due to a potential equipment malfunction on a third-party fuel delivery tanker who was making a delivery at the store.

Firefighters were able to determine that an estimated 800 gallons of gasoline had spilled from the tanker.

Officials said the issue was quickly identified and measures were taken to minimize the environmental impacts.

Oil dry and sand were used to dike off storm drains in the area to prevent any additional product from entering the stormwater drainage system.

The Cape May County Health Dept. Haz-Mat (CBRNE), Wildwood Public Works and Sewer Departments and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) were all notified and dispatched to the scene.

In addition, the United States Coast Guard was notified due to an unknown amount of gasoline entering nearby storm drains which drain to the intercoastal waterways on the city's west side.

The transport company involved, S. Coraluzzo Petroleum Transporters based in Hammonton, NJ, implemented their emergency plans and notified Lewis Environmental for clean-up of the incident.

The location was closed during the response efforts but has since reopened.

Officials said they are working closely with local authorities to assess the situation and ensure that any and all steps to protect the environment are taken.

The incident investigation is being handled by the City of Wildwood Police

Department and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP).

