Princeton residents react to Evan Gershkovich returning home after Russian prison release

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The town of Princeton, New Jersey, is reacting with joy after news of Evan Gershkovich's release from a Russian prison.

The Wall Street Journal reporter, as well as former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, were part of a 24-prisoner exchange between Russia, the United States and several other countries on Thursday.

Gershkovich and Whelan were wrongfully detained American citizens being held by Moscow.

The freed Americans arrived back in the U.S. early Friday morning.

"I am thrilled to hear that, after over a year of detention, Evan Gershkovich has been freed from Russia," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. "Evan is a New Jersey native and Princeton High School graduate who was wrongfully convicted of espionage by the brutal Putin regime - a pawn in a politically-motivated game."

Up until Thursday, the only evidence of Gershkovich's survival involved videos of his Russian courtroom appearances.

"We're just thrilled, said Wayne Sutcliffe," said Gershkovich's former soccer coach. "The team, everyone who knew him here will never forget him simply for what he achieved here as a player. But more importantly, for his courage and the way he held himself together."

Gershkovich -- who won a state title at Princeton High School in 2009 -- became a popular figure in hometown, with the school's soccer team wearing "I Stand With Evan" shirts under their jerseys on their way to winning their section this season.

"Words can't express how we all felt," said Salvy Baldino, Gershkovich's former assistant coach. "Scared. Concerned. Worried for his family. And wanting to know what little part we could do to help."

An event was already in the works for an Aug. 25 event to honor Gershkovich, but those plans have drastically changed for the better.

"It really is great news," Sutcliffe said. "Couldn't be better. August 1, 2024 will be an important date for a lot of people."