Politicians react to historic prisoner swap that brings NJ native Evan Gershkovich home

Russia and the United States have agreed to swap prisoners in an extraordinary multipart deal, according to senior Biden administration official.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey native, Evan Gershkovich, will soon be back home in the U.S. after a historic prisoner swap that was brokered between Russia, the United States and several other countries.

Gershkovich, a Princeton High School graduate, is among 24 prisoners who are being exchanged in the largest swap of its kind since the Cold War.

Shortly before noon Thursday, Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan had been freed and were on their way back to the U.S., Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

President Biden shared a photo that appears to show Gershkovich on a plane, writing on X, "After enduring unimaginable suffering and uncertainty, the Americans detained in Russia are safe, free, and have begun their journeys back into the arms of their families."

He also shared another photo that shows Biden with some of the families as they spoke to their loved ones for the first time since they regained freedom.

"These families never lost hope. And today, they'll each be reunited with the missing piece of their soul," Biden said.

The exchange also frees Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist, and Vladimir Kara-Muza, a legal permanent resident of the U.S.

As the news broke Thursday, several politicians expressed their gratitude for the deal.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was "thrilled" that Gershkovich has been freed.

"Thank you to @POTUS and our allies involved in this complex, multilateral negotiation for your work to bring Evan and other wrongfully detained Americans home," Murphy posted on X.

"I am grateful, relieved, and thrilled that Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza are finally coming home, and making their families whole," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted on X.

"After 16 grueling months, I am thankful that Evan is finally coming home," said Congressman Brendan F. Boyle, (D) Philadelphia. "Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan's unjust imprisonment as hostages is yet another sobering reminder of how evil the Putin regime really is."

Gershkovich's parents are among Boyle's constituents.

"Today is truly a wonderful day for my constituents Mikhail and Ella Gershkovich. I thank and congratulate the Biden Administration," Boyle also posted on X.