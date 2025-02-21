Scam suspect accused of impersonating FBI agent in NJ taken into custody

Scam suspect accused of impersonating FBI agent in NJ taken into custody

Scam suspect accused of impersonating FBI agent in NJ taken into custody

Scam suspect accused of impersonating FBI agent in NJ taken into custody

Scam suspect accused of impersonating FBI agent in NJ taken into custody

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A suspect who police say was behind a scam in Evesham Township, New Jersey, has been taken into custody.

Police say 28-year-old Brij Shukla, of Cherry Hill, is charged with a third-degree criminal attempt.

A neighbor told police someone claiming to be a member of the FBI called them last week stating they owed the government $40,000.

The suspected scammer allegedly told the victim to withdraw the money and a "courier" would be by to pick up the cash.

Detectives later intercepted Shukla while he was on his way to the victim's home to collect the payment.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

