Miller Gardner, son of ex-Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, dies at 14

Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of Brett Gardner, has died, the former New York Yankees outfielder and his wife, Jessica, announced Sunday.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," Brett and Jessica Gardner said in a statement released by the Yankees.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The Yankees said in the statement the organization is "filled with grief" after learning of Miller Gardner's death.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace," the team said in its statement.

In a highlight generated last fall while playing football for a South Carolina school, Miller Gardner was seen taking a pass and running it in for a touchdown, while wearing No. 11 -- the number worn by his father when he played for the Yankees.

Brett Gardner played 14 seasons in the big leagues, all with the Yankees, and was a member of the 2009 championship team. He retired after the 2021 season.

In his time with the team, Gardner was a highly respected teammate and close to Aaron Judge, among others.

ESPN's Buster Olney contributed to this report.