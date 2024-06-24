Bam Margera speaks exclusively with Action News ahead of assault trial

The former reality TV star spoke about what his life looks like now.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News spoke exclusively with former reality TV star Brandon "Bam" Margera ahead of his trial later this week.

Margera was at the Chester County Courthouse with his attorney Monday for a hearing.

The 44-year-old is accused of assaulting his older brother in the family home in Pocopson Township in April of last year.

He was on the run for several days before turning himself in to the police.

Margera has pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

"Really good, in less than a month it'll be a year of sobriety. I've pretty much said yes to every job to pay for a lot of custody battles and treatment center fees. So, I'm doing a lot of comic cons and I'm going to be all over the country, booked solid. Which is good, you know, because I spent a lot of time not being productive at all, and I don't want to live that life anymore. Luckily, I have a good one that is a stretch coach and does not drink or do drugs so, I've cleaned up my act," Margera says.

The trial was supposed to start Monday but is now expected to begin on Wednesday.