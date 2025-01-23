Trump orders declassification of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. records

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aiming to declassify remaining federal records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump said, "Everything will be revealed."

The order directs the director of national intelligence and the attorney general to develop a plan within 15 days to declassify the remaining John F. Kennedy records, and within 45 days for the other two cases. It was not clear when the records would actually see the light of day.

President Donald Trump holds a signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Trump had ordered the substantial release of the John F. Kennedy assassination records in his first term, but some were redacted or withheld due to concerns raised by the intelligence community.

Trump handed the pen used to sign the order to an aide and directed it to be given to RFK's son Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee to be health and human services secretary who has long called for their release.