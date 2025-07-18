Experts say now is time to get back-to-school vaccinations for children

We may be in the middle of summer, but now is the time to get your kids their back-to-school vaccines.
Health experts say it is important to not wait until the last minute to get their shots.
It takes a few weeks for children to build up immunity after vaccines.
Some of those vaccines include tetanus, chickenpox, polio, whooping cough and measles.
There has been a recent rise in measles cases because of a dip in children getting vaccines.
Health experts want all parents to know that scientists stand behind the safety and efficacy of traditional and seasonal vaccines.