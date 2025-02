FAA investigating downed plane in Doylestown, Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crews in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, are investigating after a downed plane was discovered Monday morning.

Officials responded around 11 a.m. to the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Bucks County.

Chopper 6 was above the scene, where you could see a RANS S-19 flipped over.

The FAA says only the pilot was on board at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

The FAA is investigating.