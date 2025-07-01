Fake movie prop money used to pay bill at New Jersey restaurant; 4 suspects sought

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Four suspects are being sought for allegedly using fake movie prop money to pay their bill at a restaurant.

Gloucester Township police released video of the suspects on Tuesday.

It happened at Villari's Lakeside Restaurant in Sicklerville on May 23.

The four suspects are accused of leaving six counterfeit $20 bills on the table after eating.

One of them is believed to be involved with several other counterfeit cases across South Jersey.

Anyone with information can contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line or 856-842-5560 or anonymously through GTPolice.com/Tips.

