Falls Township fire chief accused of throwing baby daughter, fracturing her skull

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bucks County fire chief is accused of aggravated assault against his 3-month-old daughter.

Investigators say Falls Township Fire Chief Brian Salt admitted to losing his temper as the infant cried uncontrollably, throwing the child with such force that she fractured her skull.

Police were called to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to investigate on March 12.

"Largely based around a skull fracture on the right side of the rear of the head," said Det. Dennis O'Connell with the Falls Township Police Department. "They mentioned there was some unexplained bleeding in and around the eye and some bruising on the child's legs."

After speaking with medical staff and the baby's parents, police say there was no explanation as to how the baby was hurt.

"The story was there was no story. Both parents were drawing a blank as far as any type of mechanism or how the injury could have occurred," said O'Connell.

Then Salt and his wife were brought in to police Thursday for another interview. Salt told police his baby had colic, and was inconsolable that day while his wife was at work.

"In his own words, he just kind of lost control. Lost his cool. And in the process of actually picking her up from a swing, he took her out of the swing and then threw her to the ground," said O'Connell.

Salt was arrested Thursday after that interview.

Police say the baby has since been released from the hospital.

Salt serves as the fire chief for the Falls Township Fire Company.

On Friday, officials there released a statement saying in part: "Chief Salt has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the legal proceedings. During this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Salt family."

Salt is also a paid firefighter/EMT for Northampton Township. He's now on administrative leave.

Officials in Northampton Township say they conduct background checks, adding that Salt passed.

Salt did not have an attorney listed.

He's locked up on 10% of $500,000 bail.