Family held at gunpoint during home invasion in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for several suspects who broke into a home early Sunday morning in Philadelphia and held the family inside at gunpoint.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of Cottman Avenue in Mayfair.

Authorities tell Action News that four men wearing ski masks and dark-colored coats burst into the home.

They held the family members there, ranging in age from 15 to 61, at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly took thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry and five iPhones.

No one was injured.