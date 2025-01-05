Family pleads for answers after couple murdered in North Philadelpia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Everybody love my son. I love my son. He's my baby boy," said Beverly Sanders.

It's been more than 2 weeks since 39-year-old Terrell Sanders was murdered in his home in North Philadelphia. His family continues to carry heavy hearts.

"Our family is devastated," said Helen Sanders-Menefee, Terrell's cousin. We really just want some answers."

Philadelphia Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed Sanders and his girlfriend - 35-year-old Jocelynn Marshall - back on December 19th.

They were in his apartment on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street.

"Jocelynn and Terrell were together every day -- morning, noon, and night," said Beverly.

Both victims are also parents.

Marshall leaves behind two sons - ages 6 and 18 while Sanders has a one-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.

"He just turned one. He'll never know what his father looked like unless we show pictures. He will never see his father again," said Beverly.

"His daughter is still coping and having trouble coming to terms on what happened and how it happened," said Sanders-Menefee. "Terrell was a family man. He loved his children - love love love his children."

As the family prepares to lay Sanders to rest, they say knowing who pulled the trigger and why will bring some closure.

"We just ask you have a heart and have a conscience and turn yourself in," said Sanders-Menefee. "We're just seeking answers, and we just want justice for our family member. We just want justice because they didn't deserve this."

Sanders's funeral is on Thursday.

Police said a $40,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.