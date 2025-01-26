Double shooting takes the life of a 24-year-old man last July, family seeks justice

Double shooting takes the life of a 24-year-old man last July, family seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting took the life of a 24-year-old man last July. Now, his aunt hopes someone has information that will lead to the capture of his killer.

"Shawn was a lovable person. Everybody that knew Shawn always knew him as having a beautiful heart, a beautiful spirited person," says Barbara Small.

His aunt says that's what makes the events of last July so difficult to understand.

"He has never hurt anybody or tried to hurt anybody."

On Saturday, July 13th, at 11:10 p.m. police were called to the 3500 block of North Warnock Street in North Philadelphia for reports of a person with a gun.

When they arrived, they found Picketts and another man shot.

Picketts died a couple hours later at the hospital.

The other victim was expected to recover.

"This has devastated our entire family," says Small.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"The people that know what happened, to come forth and give the information that is needed to close this case," Small pleads.