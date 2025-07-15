Family wants justice in hit-and-run crash that left woman dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members are pleading for the public to come forward with any information that could help find a suspected hit-and-run driver in connection with a young woman's death.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Kimynee sadly succumbed to her injuries today, and our family is devastated by this loss," said the victim's cousin, Veronica Robinson, through tears.

Robinson said 23-year-old Kimynee White was taken off life support Monday after the serious hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia on early Sunday morning.

Kimynee White

Police said around 2:45 a.m., there were two multi-vehicle crashes on Roosevelt Boulevard near Ridge Avenue in the city's East Falls section.

Family members said White was a passenger in one of the vehicles. When she exited the car to check on the damage and to check on a friend, another vehicle hit her, throwing her 20 feet from the original crash scene, according to family.

The driver didn't stop.

"This don't make no sense. People just hitting and leaving people in the ground. It's ridiculous," Robinson said.

Police say their investigation into both crashes is ongoing. Right now, there's no word on any possible charges or arrests.

"We want closure. We want justice. We want peace," said Kimynee's aunt, Latasha Robinson.

In the meantime, family members are grieving the loss of their loving daughter, aunt, sister, and niece.

"We are pleading with the public for information that can help identify the driver involved in this hit and run," Veronica Robinson said.

In addition to Kimynee, police said three others were hurt. At last check, two people were in stable condition, and a third was hospitalized and in critical condition.