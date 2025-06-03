Family files wrongful death suit following police-involved shooting in Abington

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Abington Township and the officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year.

Nineteen-year-old Wyleek Tinsley died after he was shot by police who responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Glenside section of Abington on March 6.

His family filed suit Tuesday, alleging that they still have not received any information about his death from the police department or prosecutors, including a copy of the autopsy report.

By filing the lawsuit, their attorneys say they can now demand the information that has been kept from them and get answers about his death.