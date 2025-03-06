Investigation underway after police-involved shooting at apartment complex in Glenside, Pa.

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
The Abington Township Police Department was called out to the Rosemore Gardens Apartments in the 2300 block of Rosemore Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
One person has been shot, which Action News has confirmed is not a police officer.
A large police presence could be seen in the area.
No other details have been released at this time.
The circumstances remain under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.