Investigation underway after police-involved shooting at apartment complex in Glenside, Pa.

A police investigation is underway in Glenside, Pennsylvanina.

A police investigation is underway in Glenside, Pennsylvanina.

A police investigation is underway in Glenside, Pennsylvanina.

A police investigation is underway in Glenside, Pennsylvanina.

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

The Abington Township Police Department was called out to the Rosemore Gardens Apartments in the 2300 block of Rosemore Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

One person has been shot, which Action News has confirmed is not a police officer.

A large police presence could be seen in the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

The circumstances remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.