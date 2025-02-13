Some fans are getting to the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade in style

People waited in long lines on Thursday to get Regional Rail tickets for the Eagels parade.

People waited in long lines on Thursday to get Regional Rail tickets for the Eagels parade.

People waited in long lines on Thursday to get Regional Rail tickets for the Eagels parade.

People waited in long lines on Thursday to get Regional Rail tickets for the Eagels parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans plan to take SEPTA and Amtrak into the city, but for those looking for another way to get to the parade, get ready to pay top dollar!

At Delaware Limo, their fleet is almost completely booked!

"All of our buses, party buses, shuttle buses and vans are all booked headed up to Philly tomorrow. We just have a couple of stretch limousines left over," saysElorm Ahiamadjie, CEO of Delaware Limo.

They're offering special parade packages for Eagles fans, and drivers are ready to roll!

"We are basically doing a six-hour package, and the reason why we are doing it this way is so that when our clients get dropped off in Philly, our drivers can wait in the area that they dropped them off so it's easier to pick them back up when they're ready to leave,"

Ahiamadjie says.

For fans planning to use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft to get to the parade, prepare to pay up!

Ride-share surge pricing adjusts fares in real-time based on demand, leading to increased fares.

If you're planning to drive your own car, plan ahead and find a spot.The Philadelphia Zoo is offering parking for $50.

Stadium lots will be closed and starting Thursday night if you are parked along the parade route, your car will be towed.