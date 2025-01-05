Fans bundle up for early morning Eagles tailgate, game against New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With temperatures feeling like they were in the teens Sunday morning, there was a little bit of a shiver to the normal cheers and chants.

Eagles fans bundled up, cozied up close to their portable fire pits, and wrapped themselves in blankets for their tailgates.

Even the pups were layered up.

"I definitely threw on the heaviest coat I could, with the poncho. Face mask and I'm really, really good today," said Darryl Austin of King of Prussia.

"Layers. Yeah, layer up, Hats, gloves," said Owen McGilligan of Drexel Hill. "Myself and the two girls are going in. We're really excited."

While most fans were trying to stay warm, we met Wendy Cooper, who says she remains fueled by her adrenaline.

"I have some hand warmers, and once you get in there you won't really need those things, you'll be so hyped up. Don't really need that warm stuff," said Wendy Cooper of Reading. "As a true football fan, you have to be out here in the cold and the elements."

The regular season now comes to an end as the team faces the New York Giant at home.

The starters sat this game out.

Fans tell Action News as the temperature plummets, they hope the team is only heating up as many set their focus on the playoffs.

"I was a little bit disappointed because I wanted to see the starters play, but now, we're going to get second stringers, which gives them opportunity to play," said Austin.

"Feeling good. Feeling good. Next game is the game. We're relaxed today, real relaxed. So we hope our players get the rest they need, and we're ready for the playoffs, said Carlyn Ferbee and Erica Alston of Mount Airy.