Pilot, son released from burn center following fiery Lancaster plane crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A pilot and his son have been released from the burn center at Lehigh Valley Health Network, nearly one month after a fiery plane crash in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Matthew and Judah White initially arrived at the hospital in critical condition after the March 9 crash.

The plane crashed into the parking lot of a retirement community shortly after taking off from the nearby Lancaster Airport. There were reports of a plane door that was open.

